Zennies (ZENI) Trading Up 104.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Zennies has a total market capitalization of $146,934.00 and approximately $4,379.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zennies has traded 104.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies (CRYPTO:ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

