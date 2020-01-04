ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $168,060.00 and $377.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00187117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121749 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,125,999 coins and its circulating supply is 11,209,644 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

