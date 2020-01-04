ZEON Trading 153.4% Higher This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $16,793.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 153.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.01430645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

