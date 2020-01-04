ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, ZEON has traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $10,018.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.01480876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00123232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024786 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

