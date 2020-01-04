Zetacoin Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a market cap of $220,936.00 and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.19 or 0.03051213 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00583891 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00021639 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000531 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,868,173 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinEgg, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

