ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97.00

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $15,528.00 and $97.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

999 (999) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039084 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003984 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000719 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com.

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.