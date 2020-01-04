Zilla Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Zilla has a total market cap of $281,481.00 and $5,075.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

