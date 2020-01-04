Zilliqa 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.37 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $45.25 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Hotbit and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,092,904,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,801,437,642 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Coinhub, Korbit, Koinex, Huobi, WazirX, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Upbit, Gate.io, BitForex, BitMart, Hotbit, GOPAX, Radar Relay, DragonEX, FCoin, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Binance, OOOBTC, DEx.top, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Zebpay, DDEX, AirSwap, BiteBTC, Coinone and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

