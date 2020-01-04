Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock worth $3,655,946 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

