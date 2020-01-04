Zipper (ZIP) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zipper has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036002 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000954 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

