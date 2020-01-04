Zippie Market Capitalization Achieves $485,933.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Zippie has a total market cap of $485,933.00 and $259.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.