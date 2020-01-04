ZMINE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $220.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, ZMINE has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a total market cap of $229,008.00 and $220.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00334148 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013555 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003226 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.