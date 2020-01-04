Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222,920 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104,723 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZOM remained flat at $$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 404,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,123. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

