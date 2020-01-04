Zoomba (ZBA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $1,751.00 and $6.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00476124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001362 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000421 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.