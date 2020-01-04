ZPER Market Cap Hits $859,676.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Allbit and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $859,676.00 and approximately $525.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00332950 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003341 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015069 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009824 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,316,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allbit, Coinsuper, Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

