ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $292.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $14,288.00 and approximately $292.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00692669 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,816,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,816,207 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

