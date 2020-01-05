$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings. Meridian Bank posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

MRBK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of -0.01. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $20.77.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

