Abyss Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $67,957.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.84 or 0.05960273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00028425 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036099 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, DDEX, CoinPlace, IDEX, ZBG, HitBTC, Hotbit, CoinBene, YoBit, Indodax, Kyber Network and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

