AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.0803

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $71,660.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00001064 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

