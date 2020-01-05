AdHive (ADH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $73,094.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

