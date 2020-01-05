Aeon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,429.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $2.23 million and $1,429.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00741399 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

