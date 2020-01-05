Akroma One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $2,910.00 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

