AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 7% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $157,132.00 and $241.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

