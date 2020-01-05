Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $588,504.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gatecoin. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, RightBTC, Coinrail, Gatecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

