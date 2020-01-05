Aragon Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00005363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $12.61 million and $7,365.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, AirSwap, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

