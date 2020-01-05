Asian Dragon (AD) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $102,209.00 and $3,720.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Asian Dragon alerts:

999 (999) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039475 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000672 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Dragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Dragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.