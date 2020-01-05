Azart Reaches Market Capitalization of $273.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Azart has a total market capitalization of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Azart has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Azart coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

