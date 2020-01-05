Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) vs. Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Head to Head Survey

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Beigene has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beigene and Minerva Neurosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beigene $198.22 million 50.02 -$673.77 million ($12.15) -13.36 Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$50.17 million ($1.29) -5.84

Minerva Neurosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Beigene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beigene and Minerva Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beigene 1 3 6 0 2.50 Minerva Neurosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Beigene currently has a consensus target price of $208.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.20%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 168.57%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Beigene.

Profitability

This table compares Beigene and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beigene -192.75% -53.11% -39.22% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -76.38% -44.37%

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Beigene on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid and hematological cancers; and BGB-290, a small molecule inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers. In addition, its clinical stage drugs include BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; BGB-A333, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the immune checkpoint receptor ligand PD-L1; BGB-A425, a TIM-3 inhibitor; MGCD-0516, a multi-kinase inhibitor; and CC-122, a cereblon modulator. The company has collaborations with Celgene Corporation, Merck KGaA, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., Zymeworks, BioAtla, LLC, and Ambrx, Inc. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. It also offers MIN-117, a compound that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD); and seltorexant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and MDD. The company' preclinical stage product is MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the MIN-117 compound and roluperidone worlwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, NV for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

