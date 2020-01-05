Bezop Reaches Market Capitalization of $196,714.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $196,714.00 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezop has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, CoinBene and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

