BitCapitalVendor Tops 24-Hour Volume of $145,923.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $145,923.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06014308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.