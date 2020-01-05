BitCoal (COAL) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 3% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $683.00 and $1.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00739815 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

