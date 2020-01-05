Bitcoin Interest Trading Up 7.8% This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $587,024.00 and approximately $311.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00418011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00072701 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00100018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000878 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

