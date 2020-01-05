Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Tops $7.76 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $6.48 million and $47,136.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.76 or 0.00102809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded up 128.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00043608 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,182,475 coins and its circulating supply is 835,475 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.