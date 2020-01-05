Bitcoin SV Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub, YoBit, Binance and Korbit. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $722.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, BigONE, Koinex, Hotbit, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Indodax, WazirX, Binance, Cobinhood, Bibox, ZB.COM, YoBit, IDAX, Korbit, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Bitkub, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, SouthXchange, FCoin, MBAex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, CoinZest, Poloniex, Kraken, CoinBene, Coinbit, Huobi, CoinEx, Coinsquare and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

