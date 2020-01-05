Block-Logic Market Capitalization Achieves $82,073.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market cap of $82,073.00 and $87.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

