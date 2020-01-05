BlockStamp (BST) Hits Market Cap of $41.77 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 1,511.4% against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00021164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $41.77 million and $92,543.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039475 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000693 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000672 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004073 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,710,377 coins and its circulating supply is 26,167,411 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

