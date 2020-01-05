BOOM Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $688,814.00 and $26,315.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,982,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,920,078 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

