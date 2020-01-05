BP (LON:BP) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about BP (LON:BP) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected BP’s score:

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 494.05 ($6.50). 42,354,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 483.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 508.10. The company has a market cap of $100.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Main First Bank began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 615.31 ($8.09).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders have purchased 188 shares of company stock valued at $93,042 in the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

