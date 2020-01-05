BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.00

Media coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has been trending extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NYSE BP traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. Research analysts expect that BP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

