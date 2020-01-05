BQT Price Tops $0.0258 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, BQT has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market cap of $10.10 million and $231,133.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06014308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,285,838 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

