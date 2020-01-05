Burst Trading 5.3% Lower This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $8,362.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Livecoin.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,077,467,235 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

