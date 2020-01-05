Business Credit Substitute Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41,719.00 (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $297,805.00 and approximately $41,719.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,663 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official message board is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

