CanYaCoin Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDAX and Lykke Exchange. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $786.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06014308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.