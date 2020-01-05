CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1,556.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.05982666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001317 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

