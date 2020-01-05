CloakCoin Price Up 1.5% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00008865 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Binance. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $31,718.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004020 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00059475 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,384,576 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Binance, Livecoin, Bitbns, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

