ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Hits $2.56 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $13,315.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and CPDAX. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007562 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DDEX, Bilaxy, UEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

