CPChain Hits One Day Volume of $101,137.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $101,137.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00040152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00691923 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000828 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001025 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

