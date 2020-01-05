CPUchain Market Capitalization Achieves $8,934.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. CPUchain has a total market cap of $8,934.00 and $61.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CPUchain

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 13,135,988 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain.

CPUchain Coin Trading

CPUchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

