CREDIT Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $121,086.00 and $2,464.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061883 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000454 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

