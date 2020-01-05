Critical Analysis: Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) versus Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheesecake Factory and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 1 10 2 0 2.08 Bloomin’ Brands 1 4 7 0 2.50

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus price target of $46.85, indicating a potential upside of 20.89%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Bloomin’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $2.33 billion 0.74 $99.04 million $2.43 15.95 Bloomin’ Brands $4.13 billion 0.46 $107.10 million $1.50 14.49

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Cheesecake Factory. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheesecake Factory, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 3.99% 21.61% 6.03% Bloomin’ Brands 2.75% 89.62% 4.26%

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cheesecake Factory pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cheesecake Factory has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cheesecake Factory is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Bloomin’ Brands on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

